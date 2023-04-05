2 motorcyclists taken to hospital after PIE accident involving 6 vehicles

SINGAPORE - Two men were taken to hospital following an accident involving six vehicles along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Tuesday.

A police spokesman and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Wednesday they were alerted to the accident involving two cars and four motorcycles along the PIE towards Changi Airport after the Bukit Batok Avenue 1 exit at about 7.55am.

The two men, aged 26 and 67, who were driving two of the motorbikes, were conscious when taken to National University Hospital.

Another three people were assessed for minor injuries but refused to be taken to hospital, SCDF said.

Photos of the accident’s aftermath published by Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao showed what appeared to be a damaged motorcycle parked between two cars, with debris scattered on the ground near it. Three other motorcycles were visible behind the cars.

Zaobao reported on Tuesday that the accident caused a traffic jam that spanned 100m and lasted for about an hour.

Investigations are ongoing.