2 motorcyclists taken to hospital after 8-vehicle accident on AYE

SINGAPORE (STOMP) - Two motorcyclists were taken to hospital after an eight-vehicle accident on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Thursday morning (Jan 30).

Six cars and two motorcycles were involved in the accident that happened after the expressway's Portsdown Avenue exit, in the direction of the Central Expressway.

A video posted on the My Grandfather's Road's Facebook page shows the rightmost lane of the expressway cordoned off, with debris on the road.

Police vehicles and an Expressway Monitoring Advisory System truck are seen at the scene as well.

Photos of the accident were also posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

In response to a query by citizen journalism site Stomp, the police said they were alerted to the accident at 9.45am.

The two male motorcyclists, aged 28 and 31, were conscious when taken to National University Hospital.

The police are investigating the matter.