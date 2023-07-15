2 more weeks for students to submit entries for Future Forecast competition

SINGAPORE – Students who want to share their creative vision of the future for a shot at winning $1,000 in the Future Forecast competition have just two more weeks – till July 31 – to submit their entries.

Secondary- to tertiary-level students can submit entries based on one or more of these global trends: digitisation, longer lifespans, sustainable living, and the future of consumption. Entries can be in the format of short essays, artwork or videos.

So far, the competition, co-organised by investment company Temasek and The Straits Times, has received entries that run the gamut in themes and formats, painting utopian and dystopian scenarios of what life might look like in 2053.

Twenty winners will be selected from two categories:

– 10 from secondary schools, junior colleges or their equivalent, and Integrated Programme or International Baccalaureate schools.

– 10 from institutes of higher learning, such as the Institute of Technical Education, polytechnics and universities.

Winners will each receive a cash prize of $1,000 and get to attend workshops conducted by ST and Temasek to learn how the two organisations tell their stories in the course of their work.

Winners from institutes of higher learning will also be invited to take part in a short attachment programme with Temasek.

An additional winner will be decided by the public. After the main winners are announced, the public can view and vote for their favourite works online. The student behind the entry with the most votes from each category will win an iPad Pro tablet.

Visit futureforecast.sg or str.sg/ff2023 for more ideas, prompts and competition details. Entries must be received by 11.59pm on July 31.