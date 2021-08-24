2 more NTU students test positive for Covid-19, bringing total to 4

SINGAPORE - Two more Nanyang Technological University (NTU) students have tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday (Aug 24), bringing the total number of NTU cases to four.

The first student, who lives outside of campus, has mild symptoms and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The second student is a resident of Hall 13 who has been self-isolating at home since the weekend and has been taken to a Covid-19 facility for treatment.

Both are fully vaccinated and are coping well, said deputy president and provost Ling San and senior vice-president for administration Tan Aik Na in an e-mail to students on Tuesday evening seen by The Straits Times.

This is the second Hall 13 resident who has tested positive, with the first case announced on Aug 21.

Close contacts of these students have been placed under quarantine or phone surveillance by the Ministry of Health (MOH), said NTU's President's Office in the e-mail.

All affected students will continue to receive support during this period, it added.

On Monday (Aug 23), 38 residents of Hall 13, Block 61, took supervised antigen rapid tests after viral fragments of the Covid-19 virus were picked up in wastewater at the student housing block as part of the university's wastewater surveillance programme.

All residents have tested negative, said the President's Office on Tuesday. The university will continue to monitor the wastewater signals closely, it added.

It also urged all unvaccinated students to get jabbed and to continue following safe management measures to protect themselves and those in the community.

Wastewater surveillance has been implemented at more than 200 locations here since February, including workers' dormitories, student hostels and welfare and nursing homes.