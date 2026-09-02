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2 men to be charged after allegedly driving dangerously while on etomidate

The two men are each slated to be charged with driving under the influence of drugs and dangerous driving.

SINGAPORE – Two men are slated to be charged in court on Sept 3, after they were allegedly involved in two separate cases of driving dangerously while under the influence of drugs.

The police said in a press statement on Sept 2 that in one case, they were alerted to an accident involving two cars and a van in Jurong West Street 91 at about 8.40pm on Oct 28, 2025.

They found that one of the car drivers, a 20-year-old man, had overtaken a bus and stopped his car before crossing the centre divider kerb onto the opposite side of the road.

He then drove against the flow of traffic, collided with another car and a van, and stopped after his car mounted the centre divider kerb again, according to the police.

In the second case, the police said they were alerted to a car driving against the flow of traffic in Choa Chu Kang Way at about 8.40pm on Nov 26, 2025.

The police found that the car driver, a 35-year-old man, had turned into Choa Chu Kang Way from Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 and then driven against traffic flow before turning into a petrol station.

Other road users had to slow down to avoid a collision when the car was travelling against the traffic flow, the police added.

No injuries were reported in either case. In both cases, the police said the men appeared disoriented at the scene and that officers found and seized a vaporiser in each car.

The Health Sciences Authority subsequently found etomidate in the blood samples of both men.

Each man will be charged with driving under the influence of drugs and dangerous driving.

“Driving under the influence of any substance that impairs one’s ability to drive safely is an extremely dangerous and irresponsible act that puts the lives of all road users at grave risk,” the police said.