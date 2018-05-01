2 men taken to hospital after car crash in Yishun

SINGAPORE - Two drivers were taken to hospital after their vehicles were involved in an accident in Yishun in the wee hours of Labour Day (May 1).

The police said they were alerted to the accident in Yishun Avenue 2 at 4.15am on Tuesday.

The two men aged 25 and 30 were taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Photos of the aftermath sent in by Straits Times readers show a vehicle stranded on a guard rail, with its back wheels in the air.

Another photo shows the damage wrought on the centre guard divider railing, with Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel surveying the wreckage.

In a video uploaded by citizen journalism website Stomp, a car was seen overturned with several passers-by helping to direct traffic.

A tree also appeared to have been wrecked on impact. A tow truck was pictured towing a damaged vehicle away just outside Yishun Stadium.

Police investigations are ongoing.