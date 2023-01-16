2 men on motorcycle injured after collision with car near NTU entrance

SINGAPORE – Two men were injured in an accident involving a motorcycle and a car near the Pioneer North entrance to Nanyang Technological University (NTU) on Sunday night.

The 22-year-old motorcyclist and his 39-year-old pillion rider were taken to National University Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The police were alerted to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle at the junction of Pioneer Road North towards the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) at about 8.40pm on Sunday.

Both men were conscious when taken to hospital, the police said.

A video of the accident, which was circulating on social media on Sunday, appeared to show the motorcyclist making a right turn towards PIE and colliding with a car driving straight on Pioneer Road North, exiting NTU.

Vehicles make discretionary right turns from Pioneer Road North to merge with traffic on the PIE. No red-amber-green turning signals are installed at that junction.

Several netizens on social media commented that this traffic junction is dangerous.

The police are investigating the case.