Motorcyclist, construction worker die in accident on PIE

Fatimah Mujibah
Updated
15 sec ago
Published
20 min ago

SINGAPORE - Two men, including a construction worker, died in the early hours of Friday, following an accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) towards Tuas after the Pioneer Road North exit.

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving a motorcycle and a road-paving machine at 12.50am.

The 29-year-old motorcyclist and the 45-year-old construction worker were pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

Another 29-year-old male construction worker was taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Manpower for comment.

More On This Topic
49-year-old motorcyclist dies in accident on ECP, male driver helping with investigations
Man dies after accident at North-South Corridor worksite in Cavenagh Road

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top