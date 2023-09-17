Motorcyclist, construction worker die in accident on PIE

SINGAPORE - Two men, including a construction worker, died in the early hours of Friday, following an accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) towards Tuas after the Pioneer Road North exit.

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving a motorcycle and a road-paving machine at 12.50am.

The 29-year-old motorcyclist and the 45-year-old construction worker were pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

Another 29-year-old male construction worker was taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Manpower for comment.