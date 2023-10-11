2 men die after car accident in Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE - A man was arrested and two men died after a car accident in Toa Payoh on Wednesday morning.

In a video sent to Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News, a pair of paramedics were seen performing chest compressions on a man lying in the middle of the road. Another man was also seen in the video performing chest compressions on a man at the side of the road, by the entrance to a car park.

In a photo on Shin Min’s Facebook page, a stationary dark-coloured car is seen on the grass patch near the car park, with police officers milling nearby.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the accident along Lorong 8 Toa Payoh at about 8am. The accident happened near the market and hawker centre in the area.

The two accident victims, aged 76 and 83, were taken unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, and subsequently died.

An 84-year-old male driver has been arrested and is assisting with investigations, said the police.

Separately, two men were taken to the hospital on Tuesday following a four-vehicle collision along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) towards Seletar Expressway (SLE).

In photos and videos posted on the Singapore Road Accidents Facebook page, a red trailer occupied the middle and right lanes of the three-lane road, with the attached truck crashed into the centre divider. A white lorry is seen toppled on its left behind the trailer.