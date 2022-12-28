2 men arrested, more than 2,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized

SINGAPORE – Two men were arrested, and 2,500 cartons and 19 sticks of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized by Singapore Customs last Thursday.

The two Bangladeshi men, aged 23 and 28, were nabbed during an operation by Customs officers in Gul Circle.

The officers checked on the men after spotting one of them climbing over the metal gate of a vacant industrial building. Both men attempted to flee the scene but were stopped by the officers. 

After searching a store unit on the premises, officers uncovered 1,097 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes. Another three cartons and 19 sticks of duty-unpaid cigarettes were uncovered in the vicinity of Gul Circle and among one of the men’s belongings, respectively. 

Investigations revealed that both men allegedly retrieved the contraband from black plastic crates inside the building, and packed them into black trash bags for delivery by other unknown individuals.

Officers conducted a further search of the vacant industrial building and uncovered another 1,400 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in another store unit. 

The total duty evaded was $213,500, while the goods and services tax (GST) evaded was $16,990. Court proceedings are ongoing against both men.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

On Dec 8, two Chinese nationals were arrested and more than 4,600 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized. A day later, four men – three Singaporeans and one Malaysian – were arrested and more than 9,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized.

People with information on smuggling activities or evasion of duty or GST can call the Singapore Customs hotline on 1800-233-0000 or e-mail customs_intelligence@customs.gov.sg

