2 men arrested for suspected drug trafficking; over 4kg of cannabis and $420k seized

CNB seized drugs estimated to be worth more than $123,000 on Jan 17 and 18.

SINGAPORE – Two men were arrested on Jan 17 and 18 for suspected drug trafficking, with the authorities seizing more than 4kg of cannabis, among other drugs.

One of the men, a 47-year-old Singaporean, was arrested after the police were called to a residential unit near Holland Drive on Jan 17, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Jan 20.

The police found what is believed to be controlled drugs in the unit and alerted CNB officers, who then arrested the man.

A total of 4,113g of cannabis, 135g of Ice, 31g of Ecstasy, 40 Erimin-5 tablets and drug paraphernalia were seized, along with cash amounting $420,383.30.

The next day, on Jan 18, CNB officers arrested a 29-year-old Singaporean man in the same area and seized about 393g of ketamine, 101g of Ice and 17g of Ecstasy from his home in Choa Chu Kang . Cash amounting to $180.20 was also seized during the operation.

CNB said the drugs seized are estimated to be worth more than $123,000.

Those found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty .