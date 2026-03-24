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2 men arrested for fighting at Serangoon MRT station

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The men, aged 25 and 31, were arrested for fighting in a public space.

The men, aged 25 and 31, were arrested for fighting in a public space.

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Alessia Mah

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SINGAPORE – Two men who got into a violent fight at Serangoon MRT station were arrested on March 23.

The police, in response to Straits Times queries, said they received a call for help at about 5.05pm and were alerted to the fight on the North East Line platform.

The men, aged 25 and 31, were injured but both declined to be taken to hospital, the police added.

Both were arrested for fighting in public.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.