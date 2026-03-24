2 men arrested for fighting at Serangoon MRT station

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The men, aged 25 and 31, were arrested for fighting in a public space.

SINGAPORE – Two men who got into a violent fight at Serangoon MRT station were arrested on March 23.

The police, in response to Straits Times queries, said they received a call for help at about 5.05pm and were alerted to the fight on the North East Line platform.

The men, aged 25 and 31 , were injured but both declined to be taken to hospital, the police added.

Both were arrested for fighting in public.