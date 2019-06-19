2 men arrested after motorcyclist dies in accident on Ayer Rajah Expressway

SINGAPORE - A 59-year-old motorcyclist died in an accident with a private bus and another motorcycle on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Wednesday morning (June 19).

Two men - the 52-year-old bus driver and the 20-year-old motorcyclist - have been arrested, said the police, in response to media queries.

The police were alerted to the accident on the AYE towards the Central Expressway at about 7am.

The 59-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Police arrested the bus driver for causing death by a negligent act.

The other motorcyclist, who suffered injuries, was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

He was later arrested in relation to the case.

Photos shared on Facebook on Wednesday morning show a blue tent at the side of the expressway.

It was set up next to a motorcycle that had toppled to its side and a bus. Some personal belongings could be seen strewn across the road.

The police are investigating the accident.