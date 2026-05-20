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2 men arrested after 9,200 cans, bottles of contraband alcohol seized in Bedok

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Singapore Customs found 13 pallets containing duty-unpaid beer and liquor hidden among cartons and packaging labelled as non-alcoholic drinks.

Singapore Customs found 13 pallets containing duty-unpaid beer and liquor hidden among cartons and packaging labelled as non-alcoholic drinks.

PHOTOS: SINGAPORE CUSTOMS

Wong Man Shun

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SINGAPORE – Two men were arrested and more than 9,200 cans and bottles of contraband beer and liquor were seized in an enforcement operation by Singapore Customs on May 5.

Customs officers carried out checks that day at an industrial building in Bedok North Avenue 4 and uncovered “sophisticated concealment methods” involving non-alcoholic beverage packaging, Singapore Customs said in a statement on May 20.

The checks uncovered 13 pallets containing duty-unpaid beer and liquor hidden among cartons and packaging labelled as non-alcoholic drinks, it added.

A 25-year-old Malaysian man and a 38-year-old male Chinese national were arrested at the site. Three other individuals – a 30-year-old Malaysian woman, a 34-year-old Vietnamese man and a 41-year-old male Singapore permanent resident – are helping with investigations.

A total of 2,460 cans and 6,468 bottles of beer, along with 320 bottles of liquor, were seized, Singapore Customs said.

The total duty and goods and services tax (GST) evaded amounted to $19,791, it added.

Singapore Customs said the bottles were wrapped with labels and packed in boxes for non-alcoholic beverages.

Meanwhile, the cans were packed in cartons labelled as non-alcoholic drinks. The cartons contained both cans of beer and non-alcoholic beverages.

The cans of beer were also placed in the centre of the cartons to avoid detection, Singapore Customs said.

It added that before being distributed locally, the non-alcoholic beverage wrappers would be removed, and the drinks would be repacked into carton boxes for alcoholic beverages.

A spokesperson for Singapore Customs said: “The deliberate concealment of duty-unpaid alcohol among legitimate goods reflects the lengths smugglers will go to evade taxes and detection.

“Singapore Customs will continue to act firmly against such illicit activities and pursue offenders without hesitation. We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to us.”

Those found guilty of buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing in duty-unpaid goods may be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and tax evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Anyone aware of smuggling activities, or duty or GST evasion, can report the matter to Singapore Customs at go.gov.sg/reportcustomsoffence

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