2 men allegedly held captive in Singapore duped by scammers impersonating China officials

SINGAPORE - Two men fell victim to scammers impersonating government officials in China who duped them into revealing personal information and their family background, and caused one of them to lose about $63,000.

The police said on Thursday that the victims, aged 22 and 19, had complied with the fake China police’s instructions to report thrice a day via chat applications and also divulged their banking details.

The police were alerted to the cases when they received separate reports from the victims’ parents on April 28 and April 29 claiming their sons had been held captive.

The parents, who are based in China, had received calls from unknown men who threatened to hurt their sons if they did not pay gambling debts the victims were alleged to have incurred.

Less than three hours after both reports, officers from the Clementi Police Division, Central Police Division, Tanglin Police Division, Criminal Investigation Department, Police Intelligence Department and Commercial Affairs Department conducted extensive follow-up investigations and tracked down the victims

Preliminary investigations found the victims had each received calls from a person claiming to be an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officer.

Separately, the scammer alleged that the authorities had detected a parcel with prohibited items in Singapore registered under the victim’s name.

The victims were told their identities could have been misused and were asked to cooperate in investigations allegedly conducted by the China police.

The men complied out of fear after they were shown false Chinese documents alleging they had been involved in crimes, said the police, adding that the victims maintained contact with the scammers over chat applications.

The victim in the first case, which began in March, was asked to post bail of $15,000 or face his arrest and extradition to China for criminal charges.

He was warned not to leak any information about the investigation to third parties, including his parents.

The man then lied to his mother that he needed $15,000 for his school fees, which he paid to the scammers by transferring to a bank account on April 10.