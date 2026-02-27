2 measles cases aboard SIA flight to New Zealand infected before arrival in Singapore: CDA

The passengers initially flew from Hyderabad and transited in Changi Airport for about two hours before their flight to Auckland.

SINGAPORE – Two individuals in New Zealand who have been infected with measles had developed symptoms during their flight from Changi Airport and are not linked to any other known cases, said the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) on Feb 27.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the agency said it was notified on Feb 25 that two Singapore Airlines (SIA) passengers infected with measles had landed in Auckland, New Zealand. Both individuals, who are from the same household, had flown from Hyderabad, India, and transited in Singapore for two hours before boarding an SIA flight to Auckland.

CDA investigations found that the two cases had remained in the transit area at Changi Airport throughout their time in Singapore, said Associate Professor Lim Poh Lian, group director of the CDA’s Communicable Diseases Programmes. They were reported to have developed symptoms only while onboard the flight from Singapore to Auckland.

New Zealand media had earlier reported that the two cases were identified after they landed in Auckland from flight SQ281 on Feb 17. New Zealand’s public health authority was looking for passengers who sat in rows 31 to 46 on the flight, as well as visitors to the Waitakere Hospital Emergency Department waiting room on Feb 21.

“Based on the onset date of symptoms, they had been infected prior to their transit in Singapore, and are not linked to any other known measles cases in Singapore,” said Prof Lim.

She added that their transit period in Singapore did not overlap with an earlier measles case who had transited through Singapore on his way to Los Angeles in the US.

That passenger, who was on board flight SQ38, had arrived at Los Angeles International Airport at about 7pm on Feb 9, having transited at Changi for about 2½ hours after a flight from Cambodia.

Prof Lim said the best precaution against measles that passengers and air crew can take is to ensure that they are fully vaccinated for measles before travel.

Travellers can also maintain good personal hygiene by washing hands frequently with soap, and avoiding close contact with persons who are unwell.

Those who become unwell and develop symptoms, including rash, fever, cough, red or watery eyes and runny nose, should wear a mask, seek medical attention promptly, and inform their doctor of their travel history and any exposure to measles cases, she added.

In response to queries, SIA told The Straits Times that the airline is working closely with the authorities on this matter and that it is unable to disclose specific details due to customer confidentiality.