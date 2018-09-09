2 injured after motorcycle collides with car near Changi Village

SINGAPORE - A motorcyclist and the passenger of a car were taken to Changi General Hospital after the two vehicles collided last Friday (Sept 7).

The police said they were alerted to the accident, which took place along Telok Paku Road towards Loyang Avenue, at about 9.55am.

The two individuals were conscious when taken to the hospital, and police investigations are ongoing. The authorities had no further details on the injured.

Footage of the incident taken from the in-vehicle camera of a tipper truck was uploaded on Facebook page Roads.sg on Saturday.

In the video, it appears to be raining as the motorcyclist travels towards a T-junction.

Suddenly, a white car which had been travelling in the opposite direction turns right and cuts into the path of the motorcyclist, who tries to brake but is unable to stop in time.

The impact of the crash sends the motorcyclist flying, as the driver of the tipper truck slams on the brakes to avoid running over him.