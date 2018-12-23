2 ICA officers under probe for hitting truck driver

Two Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers who were filmed allegedly hitting a truck driver on Friday have been taken off operational duties pending police investigations.

Footage circulating on social media shows two men in fluorescent vests seemingly confronting another man, who is sitting on the pavement. One of the men in vests appears to lunge at the man on the ground, who falls on his side.

The ICA said yesterday that it was aware of the incident, which occurred at around 4.40pm on Friday.

Providing an account of the incident, the ICA said two officers were performing traffic control duties at Woodlands Crossing when a container truck, which was on its way to Woodlands Checkpoint for departure clearance, approached.

At the time, the truck driver was driving on the rightmost lane of Woodlands Centre Road which is a three-lane road.

When the officers attempted to direct him, the driver disregarded their instructions and drove recklessly, cutting across three lanes and driving in their direction, the ICA said.

This endangered not only the lives of its officers but other road users as well, it added.

The officers then confronted the driver and "engaged in a physical altercation with him", said the ICA.

In a Facebook post, the ICA said that it took a serious view of the incident.

Both officers have been referred to the police following ICA's preliminary investigations.

The police have confirmed that a report was lodged by the ICA, adding that investigations were continuing.

Meanwhile, the traffic situation at the Causeway yesterday was far better than last week, with shorter waiting times for motorists heading north.

Last weekend, motorists complained about taking up to six to eight hours to cross from Woodlands into Johor.

Yesterday afternoon, checks on both the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints showed little traffic, with waiting times not exceeding two hours.

The ICA attributed last weekend's congestion to "rampant queue-cutting", two instances of cars breaking down as well as a bomb hoax.