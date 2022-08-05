2 Haagen-Dazs products recalled due to presence of pesticide

SINGAPORE - Two products of popular ice cream brand Haagen-Dazs are being recalled because of the presence of ethylene oxide, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday (Aug 5).

These are the 100ml version of the brand's Belgian Chocolate ice cream, which expires on June 8, 2023, and the 473ml version of its Cookies & Cream ice cream, which expires on May 27 next year. Both are imported from France.

The recall comes after the European Commission Food Alerts' Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed had issued a notification for recall for both flavours, due to the presence of ethylene oxide. The portal provides the latest information on food recalls and public health warnings in all EU countries.

Ethylene oxide is a pesticide that is not authorised for use in food.

SFA said: "Although there is no immediate risk to consumption of food contaminated with low levels of ethylene oxide, long-term exposure may lead to health issues.

"Therefore, exposure to this substance should be minimised as much as possible."

According to a report from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), long-term exposure to ethylene oxide in humans can cause irritation of the eyes, skin, nose, throat, and lungs, and damage to the brain and nervous system. Exposure to ethylene oxide increases the risk of cancer, according to the same report.

SFA advised consumers who bought the affected products to seek medical advice if they have eaten the products and have health concerns.

Last month, two Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream products imported from France with best-before dates between July 4 this year and July 21 next year were recalled for containing ethylene oxide as well. The affected products were the pint and Classic Collection Mini Cups versions of the ice-cream.