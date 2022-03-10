2 food companies and director fined $30,000 for illegally operating cold stores

SINGAPORE - Two food companies have been fined a total of $16,000 for illegally storing meat and seafood weighing about 2,045kg, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

In a statement on Thursday (March 10), the agency said the managing director for both companies, Teh Eng Kwang, was also fined $14,000 for failing to exercise due diligence to prevent the offences from being committed.

On Wednesday, the court fined his companies, Lian Huat Market, an online grocer, and Heng Hup Huat Foodstuffs Trading, a trader of food products, $13,000 and $3,000 respectively for operating unlicensed cold stores.

In July last year, SFA officers found processed meat and seafood products illegally stored in chest freezers at Lian Huat Market's premises.

About 375kg of processed meat and seafood products, including squid prawn cakes and skewered meat, were seized.

In the same month, SFA officers conducted an inspection of Heng Hup Huat Foodstuffs Trading's premises and discovered unlawfully stored chilled and frozen meat and fish products onsite.

Around 1,670 kg of meat and seafood products were seized.

"Illegal storage of meat and seafood at unlicensed facilities pose a food safety risk," said SFA.

Under the Sale of Food Act and the Wholesome Meat and Fish Act, cold stores for meat and seafood products can be operated only with a valid licence.

These licensed premises are routinely inspected by SFA.

If found to be possessing any meat or seafood products which have been kept in unlicensed cold stores for the purpose of selling or supplying, offenders can be fined not exceeding $50,000 and/or imprisoned for a term not exceeding two years.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, they can be fined up to $100,000 and/or jailed for a term not exceeding three years.