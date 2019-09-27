2 Filipino maids fined, banned from Singapore for moonlighting as middlemen for moneylender: MOM

SINGAPORE - Two Filipino foreign domestic workers have been fined for working illegally as middlemen for a moneylender, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a statement on Friday (Sept 27).

Jenalyn Masirag Gannaban, 39, and Obillo Arlene Manale, 50, had assisted other maids to secure loans from a licensed moneylender and earned monthly commissions of between $100 and $400. They were sentenced in the State Courts on Thursday for working without a valid work pass under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Jenalyn and Obillo were fined $8,000 and $5,000 respectively. They will have their work permits revoked and will be barred from entering and working in Singapore.

Based on MOM investigations, the two had assisted other maids to secure loans by scheduling appointments with VM Credit. In return, they received between $10 and $30 for each approved loan. Jenalyn earned around $100 to $150 each month while Obillo earned around $300 to $400 each month for such activities between June 2017 and November last year.

A foreign domestic worker is deemed to be working without a valid work pass if she holds a second job, said MOM. If convicted, they can be fined up to $20,000 or jailed for up to two years, or both. They will also have their work permits revoked, be sent home and be barred from working in Singapore.