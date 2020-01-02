2 errant users nabbed as LTA officers enforce e-scooter ban on footpaths

Two errant e-scooter users - one in Yishun and another in Sengkang - were caught by enforcement officers yesterday for flouting the ban on the use of such devices on footpaths, the first day of a zero-tolerance stance on this rule.

The duo could be fined up to $2,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

The footpath ban started on Nov 5, following a series of e-scooter-related accidents. Up till Tuesday, the authorities had been issuing warnings to errant users.

Under the new rules, users of e-scooters are banned from riding their devices on the 5,500km of footpaths in Singapore. This means the use of e-scooters, which are already banned on roads, will be confined to 440km of cycling paths.

Land Transport Authority (LTA) enforcement officers were patrolling in areas such as Ang Mo Kio, Punggol, Sengkang, Sembawang and Yishun yesterday.

Besides taking strict enforcement actions against errant e-scooter users, the officers also continued checks on active mobility devices to ensure they comply with the authorities' safety criteria.

Meanwhile, Deliveroo has stopped assigning food delivery orders to riders on personal mobility devices (PMDs) since yesterday.

A spokesman told The Straits Times that any existing riders on PMDs who have not switched vehicles or applied for LTA's e-scooter Trade-in Grant by the Dec 31 deadline will not be able to continue working for Deliveroo until "they confirm they would like to switch vehicles".