2 editors disciplined after SPH internal inquiry investigates allegations of improper relations

SINGAPORE - Singapore Press Holdings convened an internal inquiry after a member of its staff from The Straits Times newsroom was hospitalised last week.

She is now recovering at home.

In a statement on Wednesday (Oct 3), SPH said: "Our top priority is to ensure she receives all medical attention and assistance she needs as well as to provide help to her family at this difficult time."

The panel looked into allegations of two separate instances of improper relations with a subordinate member of staff against two ST editors that have been made in connection to this matter.

It has found sufficient grounds to conclude that the two editors concerned had breached SPH's code of conduct.

The two will face disciplinary action, commensurate with the seriousness of their actions.

One editor will be removed from his post, demoted and redeployed; the other will be given a written warning, have his salary docked, and redeployed.

The statement added: "SPH takes a serious view of any transgressions of its code of conduct for its staff and will not hesitate to take appropriate measures following a full and transparent inquiry process."