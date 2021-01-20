2 drink stalls in Singapore ordered to shut for serving alcohol after 10.30pm

SINGAPORE - Two drink stalls in coffee shops have been ordered to shut by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) for serving alcohol after 10.30pm, said the agency and the police in a joint press release on Wednesday (Jan 20).

Both operators, one located in a coffee shop at Bistro 8 in Kelantan Lane in Jalan Besar and the other in Happy Hawkers located in Bukit Batok, will also be fined $1,000 for failing to comply with current Covid-19 rules.

The stall in Bistro 8 will be closed from Jan 20 to 29, while the one in Happy Hawkers will shut from Jan 22 to 31.

Officers from the SFA and SPF checked on Happy Hawkers following a tip-off that the coffee shop was serving alcohol after 10.30pm.

Patrons were found drinking alcohol purchased from the drinks stall in the coffee shop at around 11.20pm in the outdoor area.

Acting on a similar tip-off, officers also inspected eating house Bistro 8 on Jan 14. They found people drinking alcohol after the 10.30 pm cutoff, with drinks bought from the drinks stall in the eating house.

"Covid-19 remains a grave threat and we must not be complacent," said the SFA and police statement.

"We urge all businesses and members of the public to be socially responsible and continue to adhere to safe management measures while we resume activities in phase three."