2 dead, 8 injured in accident between car and bus in Woodlands

SINGAPORE - The driver of a car and a bus passenger were killed after the car crashed into a Tower Transit bus in Woodlands on Thursday morning.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, died at the scene while the bus passenger, a 53-year-old woman, died in hospital, the police said.

Seven other bus passengers and the 37-year-old bus driver were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the accident at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 9 and Woodlands Avenue 4 at about 6.10am.

Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao reported that the car was driving straight ahead when it collided with the bus, which was turning right at the junction.

The car, a yellow Honda Civic, crashed head first into the middle of the bus and the impact crushed the front of the vehicle.

Bus operator Tower Transit said there were eight passengers on board bus service 858 when the accident happened.

The bus operator said it will assist the family of the passenger who died, as well as check on the condition of the people in hospital and help them with medical claims.

“Tower Transit Singapore sends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. We would also like to thank the members of the public who rendered immediate assistance to our passengers and bus captain,” the operator said.

“Our bus captain is in a stable condition and will be relieved of all duties,” it added.