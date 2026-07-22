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2 CTE exits to close during early hours of certain days in July for bridge launching works

The city-bound CTE Exit 8A towards PIE in the direction of Tuas will be closed from midnight to 5am on four days in July.

SINGAPORE – Two exits on the CTE towards the city will be closed during the early hours of selected days in July, as there will be bridge launching works for the new pedestrian and cycling link across the PIE.

The closures will take place from July 28 to 31, from midnight to 5am, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) in a statement on July 22.

The city-bound CTE Exit 8A to PIE in the direction of Tuas will be closed on four days, from July 28 to 31.

Motorists who use the exit to get to the PIE should instead use CTE Exit 7C and enter the PIE via Moulmein Road and Thomson Road.

Instead of CTE Exit 8A, motorists should use CTE Exit 7C to reach the PIE. PHOTO: URBAN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Meanwhile, the city-bound CTE Exit 8B towards Upper Serangoon Road will be closed on two days, on July 28 and 31.

Those who need to get to Upper Serangoon Road should instead use CTE Exit 10 towards Braddell Road.

The city-bound CTE Exit 8B towards Upper Serangoon Road will be closed during the early hours of July 28 and 31. PHOTO: URBAN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

The URA said that barricades and traffic diversion signs will be put up to guide motorists.

Motorists are advised to plan their routes in advance, drive carefully and follow the directional signs.

The new pedestrian and cycling link aims to boost connectivity between Potong Pasir and Bendemeer as part of the Bishan-to-City Links project.

The PIE bridge – nearly 700m in length – is now more than halfway complete, but parts of the highway will be closed on several nights for works to continue.

When the bridge is completed in the second half of 2027, cyclists can get from Bishan to the city centre in under 30 minutes.