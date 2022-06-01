2 crashes on PIE in close succession: Man arrested for suspected drink driving, 2 taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - Two separate accidents, one involving a motorcycle and a car, and another involving a seven-car pile-up, occurred in close succession at the same spot along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Tuesday night (May 31).

A 38-year-old man, the car driver in the first accident, was arrested for suspected drink driving, the police said on Wednesday.

Two people in the pile-up, where one car mounted another, were taken to hospital.

The police said they were alerted at 10.35pm to the two accidents, which took place along PIE towards Changi Airport, near Eunos Flyover.

Investigations are ongoing.

Two men, a 50-year-old driver of one of the cars in the second accident, and his 54-year-old passenger, were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said three others were assessed for minor injuries and they subsequently refused to be taken to hospital.

In a video posted on TikTok and later shared on Facebook, seven cars, including a BlueSG car and a taxi, were seen lined up against one another on the right-most lane of the expressway.

A Toyota can be seen directly on top of another Toyota. People were also seen making phone calls by the side of the expressway. An ambulance was at the scene.