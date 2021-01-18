2 community cases linked to para-vet form new cluster

The two community cases announced yesterday are linked to a Singapore Police Force para-veterinarian who was earlier confirmed to have Covid-19, forming a new cluster with four cases.

The first case, a 44-year-old Singaporean man, works as an administrative officer with the police at 2 Mowbray Road, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

He had a dry throat on Jan 7, but did not see a doctor.

The man was tested last Friday as part of the special testing operations by MOH at his workplace following his colleague's positive test.

His test result returned positive on Saturday, and he was taken in an ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

His family member, a 44-year-old Singaporean woman who is the other community case, also had symptoms but did not see a doctor.

MOH said she developed a fever and chills on Jan 9 and lost her sense of smell and taste on Jan 13, but had not sought medical treatment.

The housewife was contacted by MOH as part of contact tracing efforts on Saturday following her family member's positive test, and was tested when she reported having symptoms.

Her test result returned positive yesterday, and she was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in an ambulance.

The two community cases' serological tests have returned negative, indicating that their infections are most likely current.

Update on cases New cases: 30 Imported: 28 (2 Singaporeans, 1 permanent resident, 5 work pass holders, 14 work permit holders, 3 dependant's pass holders, 2 long-term visit pass holders, 1 short-term visit pass holder) In community: 2 (2 Singaporeans) In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 8 (4 unlinked cases) Active cases: 238 In hospitals: 49 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 189 Deaths: 29 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 58,831 Discharged yesterday: 62 TOTAL CASES: 59,113

Said MOH: "We strongly urge everyone to do their part to reduce the risk of transmission. Those who are unwell, including those showing early/mild symptoms, should be socially responsible and seek medical attention immediately and stay at home to prevent the spread of illness to others."

MOH also announced 28 imported cases yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 59,113.

No new cases from within workers' dormitories were reported.

The 28 include two Singaporeans and one permanent resident who returned from Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India respectively.

Another three are dependant's pass holders who arrived from India and the UAE, while two are long-term visit pass holders who arrived from India.

Five are work pass holders who arrived from India, Lebanon, the Philippines and the UAE.

One is a short-term visit pass holder who arrived from India to visit her Singaporean child.

The remaining 14 are work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh and India, of whom one is a foreign domestic worker.

Meanwhile, three locations were added to a list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients. They are Changi Airport Terminal 2 Pass Office, Koufu in Yew Tee Point and Foodfare at Block 673B Choa Chu Kang Crescent.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained stable at eight cases a week in the past two weeks. The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week decreased from five cases two weeks ago to four in the past week.

A total of 49 patients remained in hospital yesterday, with none in intensive care, while 189 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.