2 children among 4 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle collision on AYE

A 41-year-old male car driver, his 44-year-old female passenger, and two other male car passengers, aged 1 and 4 were conveyed conscious to National University Hospital

Two adults and two boys, aged one and four, were conscious when taken to hospital.

Alessia Mah

SINGAPORE – Four people, including two boys aged one and four, were taken to hospital after a chain collision involving four vehicles along the AYE on Dec 28.

The police said they were alerted to the accident, which involved a lorry and three cars, along the AYE towards the MCE at shortly before noon.

The two children, as well as a 41-year-old male car driver and his 44-year-old female passenger, were conscious when they were taken to the National University Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The 41-year-old and another driver, a 36-year-old man, are assisting with investigations, which are ongoing, said the police.

In a TikTok video of the aftermath of the accident, a red car with a damaged hood can be seen behind a white car.

A few metres ahead of the white car is a black car, also with a damaged hood, which appears to have crashed into a lorry.

Other vehicles, including two police cars, an Expressway Monitoring Advisory System recovery truck and two SCDF ambulances, were also at the scene.

