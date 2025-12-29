2 children among 4 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle collision on AYE
SINGAPORE – Four people, including two boys aged one and four, were taken to hospital after a chain collision involving four vehicles along the AYE on Dec 28.
The police said they were alerted to the accident, which involved a lorry and three cars, along the AYE towards the MCE at shortly before noon.
The two children, as well as a 41-year-old male car driver and his 44-year-old female passenger, were conscious when they were taken to the National University Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).
The 41-year-old and another driver, a 36-year-old man, are assisting with investigations, which are ongoing, said the police.
In a TikTok video of the aftermath of the accident, a red car with a damaged hood can be seen behind a white car.
A few metres ahead of the white car is a black car, also with a damaged hood, which appears to have crashed into a lorry.
Other vehicles, including two police cars, an Expressway Monitoring Advisory System recovery truck and two SCDF ambulances, were also at the scene.