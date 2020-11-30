2 cases that tested positive in checks around Tekka Centre likely past infections

Two people tested positive for Covid-19, of the 876 stallholders in and around Tekka Centre who went for community surveillance testing last Thursday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Both the cases picked up from surveillance testing are likely to be past infections, as indicated by their serological test results, it said yesterday. The remaining 874 individuals tested negative.

The second of the two patients was announced yesterday. The 41-year-old Indian national is a work permit holder who works as a warehouse assistant. He was asymptomatic, and taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases when his test came back positive on Friday. The other positive case, announced by MOH on Saturday, is a Singaporean woman who sells mutton with a co-worker at a stall in Tekka Market.

The second patient's work involves stocktaking at warehouses in Cuff Road, and delivering goods to Jothi Store and Flower Shop in 1 Campbell Lane, said MOH, which added that he does not interact with customers. MOH said he usually works with a warehouse assistant at the warehouses. The assistant was swabbed last Thursday and tested negative.

Two other migrant workers who live with the man in Cuff Road also tested negative, it added.

Seven imported cases were also announced yesterday, bringing Singapore's total to 58,213.

One is a long-term visit pass holder who arrived from Russia, while another is a student pass holder who arrived from India. Another three are work permit holders who arrived from Indonesia.

The remaining cases are short-term visit pass holders. One is a 39-year-old Ivory Coast national who arrived from Malta on a work project. The other short-term pass holder is a 58-year-old male Belarus national, who came to participate in a mixed martial arts sporting event as a cornerman.

MOH said all seven had been placed on stay-home notices or were isolated upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while in quarantine.

There were no cases from within dormitories announced yesterday - the 19th consecutive day.

Update on cases New cases: 8 Imported: 7 (3 work permit holders, 1 long-term visit pass holder, 2 short-term visit pass holders, 1 student pass holder) In community: 1 (1 work permit holder) In dormitories: 0 Active cases: 60 In hospitals: 31 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 29 Deaths: 29 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 58,109 Discharged yesterday: 5 TOTAL CASES: 58,213

MOH said there were three unlinked cases in the community in the past week.

With five cases discharged yesterday, 58,109 patients have fully recovered from the disease.