2 batches of Nestle Milo snack bars recalled over potential presence of rubber: SFA

A recall of two batches of Milo snack bars in Singapore follows a voluntary recall by the product’s manufacturer in Australia.

Rhea Yasmine

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has directed Nestle Singapore to recall two batches of Milo snack bars due to the potential presence of rubber.

The recall of the snack bars, in the original and dipped versions, is ongoing, SFA said in a statement on Feb 13.

This follows a voluntary recall by the product’s manufacturer in Australia, the agency added.

The affected products and expiry dates are:

  • Nestle Milo Snack Bar (Original), batch 5324TD15 (Aug 31, 2026)

  • Nestle Milo Snack Bar (Dipped), batch 5322TD15 (Aug 31, 2026)

Under the Sale of Food Act, food known to be unsafe for consumption should not be sold.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products are advised not to consume them, said SFA, adding that those who have consumed the products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

Consumers may contact their point of purchase for inquiries.

