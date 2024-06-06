2 arrested, more than $692,000 worth of drugs seized in CNB operation

SINGAPORE - Authorities arrested two Singaporean men for suspected drug offences during an anti-drug operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on June 4.

About 4.5kg of cannabis and 968g of Ice were also seized, CNB said in a news release on June 6. The drugs have an estimated value of about $692,000 and can feed the addiction of 1,200 abusers for a week.

The operation took place around Choa Chu Kang Street 51, where CNB officers intercepted a car at a multi-storey carpark late on June 4.

They arrested both the 38-year-old driver and his 27-year-old passenger. However, the men had refused to comply with the officers’ request and violently resisted arrest, CNB added.

Two officers sustained injuries on their arms as a result. They have since received outpatient treatment.

While searching the car, officers found about 4.5kg of cannabis and 968g of Ice, as well as 63g of ketamine, 1,180 Erimin-5 tablets, 1,170g of ecstasy and 181 lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps.

“Both men were then escorted to a riser nearby where another 50 Erimin-5 tablets were recovered,” CNB said.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Aaron Tang, director of CNB’s intelligence division, said: “Drug traffickers only care about making as much profit as possible and will stop at nothing to get at that, even if it means causing harm to our society and inflicting injuries to CNB officers who are carrying out their duties.”

However, he noted that this “will not deter us from carrying out our mission to take them out”.

“In fact, this will only strengthen our resolve for us to work even harder to disrupt their nefarious drug activities,” he said.

Individuals found guilty of trafficking more than 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into the drug activities of the arrested suspects are ongoing.