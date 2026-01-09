2 arrested for suspected drug-related offences after locking themselves in a room in Serangoon condo

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

E-vaporisers and suspected drug paraphernalia were found at the scene.

SINGAPORE – Two people were arrested for suspected drug-related offences after an alleged argument at a condominium in Serangoon on Jan 9.

One of them, a 33-year-old man , was also arrested for obstructing a police officer from his duty. The other person arrested, a 24-year-old woman, was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital .

The incident took place at 3 Oxford Road in Serangoon, which is the address of Kentish Lodge condominium .

E-vaporisers and suspected drug paraphernalia were found at the scene, the police said, in response to queries on Jan 9.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at the address at about 8.10am that day.

When police officers arrived, they learnt that the two friends had been in an argument.

The duo had locked themselves in a room within a residential unit, which police said they managed to enter at about 12.35pm.

Officers from the Special Operations Command and the Crisis Negotiation Unit, and r escuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team also responded to the incident.

The e-vaporiser related offence has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority, and the suspected drug-related offences will be referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau.

Police investigations are ongoing.