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2 arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint for smuggling drugs, including over 2kg of cannabis

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A plastic bag contained 261g of 'Ice' and two black bundles contained 2,261g of cannabis.

A plastic bag contained 261g of Ice and two black bundles contained 2,261g of cannabis.

PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU

Wong Man Shun

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SINGAPORE – Two Malaysians were arrested on May 4 for trying to smuggle drugs, including Ice and cannabis, into Singapore via the Woodlands Checkpoint.

In a joint statement on May 7, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said a 29-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man allegedly tried to smuggle 261g of “Ice”, or methamphetamine, and 2,261g of cannabis.

Those who import into or export from Singapore more than 250g of methamphetamine or more than 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.

ICA officers referred the pair’s Malaysia-registered car for enhanced checks at the checkpoint on May 4. They then found a backpack belonging to the pair in the car’s boot.

A plastic bag and two black bundles, believed to contain controlled drugs, were found hidden by a pair of jeans in the backpack, according to the joint statement.

CNB officers were then alerted and found Ice in the plastic bag and cannabis in the black bundles.

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth more than $71,000 and could feed the addiction of about 470 abusers for a week, said the authorities.

Investigations are ongoing.

More on this topic
CNB busts transnational drug network in cross-border operation with British authorities
3 men arrested after over 5kg of cannabis, 2kg of Ice seized from car at Woodlands Checkpoint

Wong Man Shun is a journalist on the ST Now team. He is interested in culture and community news.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.