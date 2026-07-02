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2 arrested, 4 others taken to hospital after alleged brawl in Orchard Road

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they received a call for assistance near the junction of Orchard Road and Buyong Road at about 3am on July 2.

SINGAPORE – Two men were arrested and four others were taken to hospital after a brawl allegedly broke out outside a hotel in Orchard Road in the early hours of July 2.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance near the junction of Orchard Road and Buyong Road at about 3am.

When police officers arrived, they found four men, all aged 38, injured at the scene.

Three of them suffered lacerations while one had minor injuries. They were taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Through follow-up investigations, two men, aged 25 and 27, were arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means. The 27-year-old man was later taken conscious to the same hospital.

The police also seized a knife.

The attack allegedly happened outside Concorde Hotel Singapore.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at about 9.20am, there were no signs of the police or SCDF officers. Traffic around the junction was running smoothly.

Two shop owners who spoke to ST said they were not aware that an incident had happened and that they were not informed by security. They opened their shops – a money changer and a mini-mart – in Orchard Plaza, which is near the junction, as usual at 9am.

Physical crimes, like violent ones involving knives, have been on the rise here, with 75 knife-related incidents reported in the first half of 2025 – an increase from 59 in the same period the year before.

Police investigations are ongoing.