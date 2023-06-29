1st Commando Battalion wins Best Combat Unit for 20th time in a row

SINGAPORE – The army’s 1st Commando Battalion has won the Best Combat Unit title in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) for the 20th time in a row.

The triumph makes the battalion the most awarded unit in this category, having clinched this honour 37 times since the SAF Best Unit Competition started in 1969, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) on Thursday.

Major Tan Rui Lin, commanding officer of the battalion, said that given its stronghold on the title for the past two decades, some may assume that winning is “simply a matter of course”.

But the 32-year-old noted that the unit’s commandos never take repeating the feat as a given.

“After winning so many times in a row, (it) is an opportunity for us to continue to grow and never rest on our laurels. We always adopt the mentality of growth and improvement,” said Maj Tan.

Third Sergeant Khant Tun, 19, said the battalion’s camaraderie got him through challenging times, especially when he found the training tough.

“The ideas of brotherhood and supporting each other – starting together, finishing together – were drilled into us. (At my low point), my best friends were there to always pick me up and get me through it,” he added.

“I made sure to do the same for them.”

Commandos are trained to operate deep within enemy territories, and are renowned for their high proficiency in specialised competencies such as airborne operations, reconnaissance and raid missions.

Over the years, leveraging technology has made a difference in how the battalion trains, enabling manpower-lean units to make systems and processes more efficient, and enhance operational readiness.

For example, the 1st Commando Battalion uses the Airborne Trainer System (ATS). Launched in 2014, the system provides training in a controlled environment and allows the commandos to mimic real airborne jump situations.

Maj Tan said the ATS is now “very much a part of the commando DNA”.

“Apart from the skills (the training) imparts to us, it’s about overcoming our fears. The ATS gives us safe and realistic training and allows the commandos to build confidence in a very progressive and safe manner,” he added.