1st Commando Battalion wins Best Combat Unit for 20th time in a row

SINGAPORE – The army’s 1st Commando Battalion has won the Best Combat Unit title in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) for the 20th time in a row.
The triumph makes the battalion the most awarded unit in this category, having clinched this honour 37 times since the SAF Best Unit Competition started in 1969, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) on Thursday.
Major Tan Rui Lin, commanding officer of the battalion, said that given its stronghold on the title for the past two decades, some may assume that winning is “simply a matter of course”.
But the 32-year-old noted that the unit’s commandos never take repeating the feat as a given.
“After winning so many times in a row, (it) is an opportunity for us to continue to grow and never rest on our laurels. We always adopt the mentality of growth and improvement,” said Maj Tan.
Third Sergeant Khant Tun, 19, said the battalion’s camaraderie got him through challenging times, especially when he found the training tough.
“The ideas of brotherhood and supporting each other – starting together, finishing together – were drilled into us. (At my low point), my best friends were there to always pick me up and get me through it,” he added.
“I made sure to do the same for them.”
Commandos are trained to operate deep within enemy territories, and are renowned for their high proficiency in specialised competencies such as airborne operations, reconnaissance and raid missions.
Over the years, leveraging technology has made a difference in how the battalion trains, enabling manpower-lean units to make systems and processes more efficient, and enhance operational readiness.
For example, the 1st Commando Battalion uses the Airborne Trainer System (ATS). Launched in 2014, the system provides training in a controlled environment and allows the commandos to mimic real airborne jump situations.
Maj Tan said the ATS is now “very much a part of the commando DNA”.
“Apart from the skills (the training) imparts to us, it’s about overcoming our fears. The ATS gives us safe and realistic training and allows the commandos to build confidence in a very progressive and safe manner,” he added.
For Second Warrant Officer Jonathan Ng, the battalion’s win is particularly sweet for him.
He first enlisted in the unit the year it reclaimed the title 20 years ago. He took over as Regimental Sergeant Major in 2022, leading the battalion to its 20th consecutive accomplishment this year.
Said 2WO Ng, 39: “Change is constant as we advance into a digitalised SAF. My only advice to the men who are coming in the future is touch your heart (and) do your best. The syllabus that we have will push you to become the man that you want to be over the one year and 10 months of training.”
A total of 18 active units and 12 national service (NS) units are recognised for being the best in their respective formations. The Best NS Unit Competition was introduced in 1993.
President Halimah Yacob and Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen will present the awards at the SAF Day Parade on July 1 at the Safti Military Institute.
Both competitions recognise units that have excelled in the areas of combat readiness, operational proficiency and administrative excellence, said Mindef.
It added that the units are assessed based on a rigorous evaluation over the past year. The competitions also enhance mission excellence, professionalism and camaraderie among servicemen in the SAF units.
The Best Fleet Unit was awarded to the RSS Valiant, a Victory-class missile corvette. This is its fourth win, with the first in 1993 and most recently in 2012.
The ship’s crew was recognised for safeguarding sea lines of communication, and demonstrated excellent warfare competencies and professionalism in key exercises such as the 20th edition of Exercise Singsiam with the Royal Thai Navy and the 30th edition of Exercise Malapura with the Royal Malaysian Navy in 2022.
The Republic of Singapore Air Force’s 143 Squadron took home the Best Fighter Squadron award for the fourth consecutive year.
This is its seventh win in total, and fifth while operating the F-16 multi-role fighter aircraft, including the upgraded version that the air force took delivery of in June 2021.
The 143 Squadron conducts air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, supporting Singapore’s 24/7 air defence operations.