$1m fund to boost local content promoting S'pore

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has launched a $1 million fund to encourage the creation of local content promoting Singapore.

The Fast Forward fund will support films, videos and animations that creatively feature Singapore and bring to life the Passion Made Possible brand or Passion Tribes, said STB yesterday.

Applications for the fund will be open for the whole of January next year. Content creators based in Singapore, such as filmmakers, vloggers, media companies and creative agencies are welcome to apply, said the board.

Passion Made Possible is the brand used by STB to market Singapore internationally for tourism purposes. The brand targets tourists based on their lifestyle and travel interests, categorising them into "tribes" such as foodies and explorers.

STB director of digital and content Terrence Voon said: "As part of our marketing strategy, we want to support home-grown talent and showcase content about our people, spirit and attitude in an authentic way.

"Through Fast Forward, we hope to turn more of such story ideas and concepts into reality, and bring their work to a global stage."

Submitted proposals for Fast Forward will be evaluated by a judging panel which comprises Mr Voon, Singapore International Film Festival executive director Yuni Hadi, Tribal Worldwide's head of digital and social content strategy, Mr Benjamin Lee, and Bobbing Buoy Films director Wee Li Lin.

Among factors that the panel will look out for when evaluating proposals include the proposal's alignment with the Passion Made Possible brand, the creativity of storytelling, the impact of distribution and marketing plans, and the overall feasibility in terms of budgets and timelines.

Submitted proposals must be relevant to destination marketing to a global audience and aligned with STB's target segments and markets, said STB.

The fund will support both original content proposals, as well as proposals that are adaptations of stories retold in a Singaporean context. Content that is in the early stages of development or in pre-production can also be supported by the fund, subject to terms and conditions.

Successful recipients of Fast Forward stand to receive up to 50 per cent of qualifying costs (up to $300,000 per entry), which includes third-party costs for creative development, production, distribution and marketing.

However, only costs incurred in Singapore will be supported.

Successful applicants will also have the opportunity to showcase their content on STB's websites, social media channels, publications and out-of-home media platforms.

Those interested in applying can look for more information on the STB website, or e-mail inquiries to FastForward@stb.gov.sg.