1kg of cannabis found in cereal box at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - Many people have fond childhood memories of finding surprises like toys and stickers inside their breakfast cereal boxes.

However, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Woodlands Checkpoint found a different kind of surprise inside a cereal box on Tuesday (Nov 20) - a kilogram of illegal drugs.

ICA officers found the cereal box containing the package of drugs inside a car driven by a 27-year-old Singaporean man when they directed him for further checks at the checkpoint.

The package was later referred to Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers, who found that it contained about 1kg of cannabis.

Investigations by CNB are ongoing.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the ICA said: "The Home Team agencies will continue to conduct checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband."