$1b to be spent on upgrading housing estates

More than $1 billion will be spent over the next few years to upgrade both private and public housing estates in Singapore.

The money will be used to fund various upgrading programmes, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said yesterday.

These include the Home Improvement Programme for older Housing Board flats and the Estate Upgrading Programme, which caters to private housing estates.

Speaking at the annual MND Huddle at Fort Canning Park, Mr Wong said: "This is a significant amount that we are putting to upgrade and renew our housing estates."

He noted this is on top of other public sector projects that the Government continues to invest in, such as building hospitals and MRT lines.

In planning Singapore's future, Mr Wong also stressed the need for partnership between the Government and Singaporeans.

