1972 Robinsons fire: What led to the tragedy?

The massive fire that destroyed the Robinsons department store in Raffles Place on Nov 21, 1972, was one of the worst in Singapore’s history.
Even though the fire brigade arrived fairly quickly, the blaze was extinguished only hours later.
