19-year-old with genetic condition affecting bone development receives scholarship

SINGAPORE - Nineteen-year-old Magdalene Tong feels pain when she walks due to a genetic disorder, but this has not stopped her from pursuing her dream career as a nurse.

She was born with cleidocranial dysostosis, a rare condition that leads to underdeveloped bones, skull and teeth.

Her abnormal hip development and underdeveloped skull make it dangerous for her to run and jump as it could lead to head injury.

Though unable to lift heavy objects due to the absence of collarbones, she has been working as a basic care assistant in a hospital, where she feeds, showers, moves and changes diapers for patients, while studying nursing at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

On Tuesday, she was one of four undergraduates to be awarded the $12,000 Asia Pacific Breweries (APB) Foundation Scholarship For Persons With Disabilities that recognises outstanding students with special needs.

The other three recipients were Mr Aaron Sim, 19, who has muscular dystrophy and Asperger’s syndrome; Mr Bjorn Ng, 25, who has autism; and Mr Marcus Lim, 25, who has glaucoma, or eye disease that can cause vision loss.

They were chosen from a pool of 19 applicants this year. The bond-free scholarship helps to fund their tuition fees at a recognised local university.

The scholarships, managed by charity SPD, were given out at the Metropolitan YMCA in Stevens Road.