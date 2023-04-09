19-year-old motorcyclist who died in Jurong West accident was good-tempered and obedient

SINGAPORE – Mr Fairuz Roslan was about a week shy of turning 20 when his motorcycle collided with a taxi early on Thursday morning.

The 19-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF), who died on Friday from injuries sustained in the crash, was a good-tempered and obedient son, one family member told The Straits Times.

“He was a very obedient boy and he never raised his voice,” said Mr Fairuz’s cousin, who wanted to be known only as Ms Lynnkecik.

The 52-year-old said the family had been planning to celebrate his birthday on April 14.

Mr Fairuz was on his way home on Thursday after having sahur, the pre-dawn meal eaten by Muslims during the fasting month of Ramadan, with friends. The accident happened along Jurong West Avenue 1 near his home.

The younger of two sons, Mr Fairuz was very close to his brother, who is two years older.

“They were very attached,” said Ms Lynnkecik. “His brother kept crying yesterday (until) he nearly fainted. Even today, he keeps looking at his photos.”

She added that when Mr Fairuz was in school, he would work part-time as a delivery rider to supplement the family’s income.

She said while the family members are “very sad”, they are trying to be strong.

Mr Fairuz was an NSF with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), and was off-duty at the time of the accident.

In response to queries on Friday, SCDF said he served at a corporate services hub that provides logistical support to units in the west of Singapore.

SCDF added that it is providing assistance and support to the family.

The police have said that a 35-year-old taxi driver has been arrested for careless driving causing grievous hurt, and that investigations are ongoing.