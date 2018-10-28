19-year-old foodpanda rider and 7-year-old girl among 4 taken to hospital after Woodlands accident

SINGAPORE - Four people, including a 19-year-old foodpanda rider and a seven-year-old girl, were taken to hospital on Saturday (Oct 27) after a traffic accident in Woodlands.

All four were conscious when taken to hospital. The Straits Times understands that they suffered superficial injuries.

A video posted in the 50 Shades Blacker (Singapore) Facebook page on Sunday shows footage from a dashboard camera playing on a computer screen. As the vehicle with the dashcam drives along a bend, a car suddenly comes into view from the opposite direction in the road. The car first crashes into a motorcyclist riding a foodpanda motorcycle - which sends the rider flying - before it collides with the vehicle recording the footage.

After the collision, a girl can be heard crying and saying in Mandarin: "Mummy, my head hurts badly."

In response to queries, the police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to an accident involving a car, a motorcycle and a van in Woodlands Ring Road towards Woodlands Drive 71 at 2.04pm on Saturday.

The motorcyclist, a 19-year-old man, was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, along with the three people inside the van. The van was driven by a 43-year-old man, with two female passengers, aged 7 and 29.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it dispatched two ambulances to the scene.

When contacted, a foodpanda spokesman told The Straits Times: "In respect of both parties' privacy, we are unable to comment further at this time."