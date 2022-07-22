19 taken to hospital after S'pore-bound bus overturns, 6-year-old S'porean girl unhurt

SINGAPORE - Nineteen people were taken to hospital after a double-decker tour bus en route to Singapore from Ipoh crashed in Kuala Lumpur at about 12.05am on Thursday (July 21).

Only one of the 24 passengers, a six-year-old girl, is Singaporean, and she is unhurt, according to Chinese-language evening daily Shin Min Daily News.

The others are said to be Malaysians.

It is believed that the bus overturned when its driver lost control along Jalan Damansara in KL.

The Malaysia Civil Defence Force said on Facebook on Thursday that it was alerted to the accident at about 12.40am. Its personnel, along with their counterparts from a fire station in KL, took the injured passengers to Kuala Lumpur Hospital.