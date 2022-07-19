19 bus services affected by National Day Parade rehearsal on July 23

SINGAPORE - Nineteen bus services will be affected by road closures for National Day Parade rehearsals this Saturday (July 23).

SBS Transit said in a statement on Tuesday that 15 of its bus services will be affected. They are 10, 14, 16, 56, 57, 70/70M, 100, 111, 130, 131, 133, 162M, 195, 196 and 502.

From 7.30am to 11pm, these services will be diverted to travel on alternative routes and skip bus stops along Bayfront Avenue, Beach Road and those in the vicinity of the Civic District.

Similarly, SMRT also announced on Tuesday that four of its bus services will be affected. They are 75,960, 960e and 961.

These bus services will skip stops along Beach Road, Bras Basah Road, Collyer Quay, Esplanade Drive, Fullerton Road, Raffles Avenue, Raffles Boulevard and Robinson Road.

This year's National Day Parade will be held at the Marina Bay floating platform and will be open to the public, the first time in two years.