18m-tall God of Fortune among highlights at River Hongbao's giant lantern display

SINGAPORE - Visitors to the River Hongbao at Gardens By The Bay this year can look forward to 24 giant lanterns on display, including a 18m-tall God of Fortune set among the Supertrees.

Also on display from Feb 10 to Feb 16 is a Spring Blossom lantern display which stretches more than 20m across a lake, and the Happy Family lantern display of a multi-generational family having a feast.

Visitors can also make a wish at the Wishing Well lantern display set among lanterns representing the 12 zodiac animals.

Though there will be no live performances this year at River Hongbao, visitors can still watch pre-recorded dance and getai performances that will also be streamed online.

An exhibition on the history of lion dance in Singapore will also be on display.

Curated by Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, it includes artefacts from as far back as the 1950s.

The event is free, but visitors will need to book a time slot on the River Hongbao website.

Up to 2,000 visitors are allowed per time slot, which is either 90 minutes or two hours long. Up to four people can be registered per booking.

Visitors will be assigned to one of three entrances to the Gardens to prevent crowding.

Safe distancing ambassadors and volunteers will also be stationed at each lantern site to manage or disperse crowds.

River Hongbao has been a part of Chinese New Year celebrations in Singapore since 1987.

It is organised by the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations, Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Singapore Press Holdings' Chinese Media Group, Singapore Tourism Board and People's Association.





The Peacock Lantern at the River Hongbao, which has been a part of Chinese New Year celebrations in Singapore since 1987. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



While at the festival, visitors can also take part in an virtual islandwide hunt for Chinese zodiac animals on their mobile phones for a chance to win hongbao of up to $150,000, in a game co-developed by POSB and local game developer Sqkii.

The #HuntYourZodiac game allows players to capture the 12 zodiac animals in the five elements. The animals can be found at 34,000 locations across Singapore, including at River Hongbao.

Players who successfully capture the zodiac animals will get to win hongbaos worth between $1.08 and $88 each, while the player who captures all 60 zodiac animals will be awarded a hongbao of $8,888.

To boost their chances of capturing the animals, players will need to make transactions on the DBS PayLah! app between Feb 10 and Feb 14.