185,000 people enrolled in Healthier SG, about 3,000 enrolling daily: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - About 185,000 people have enrolled in Healthier SG so far, with an average of about 3,000 enrolling daily now, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

Three out of every four enrolled so far are above the age of 60, while the rest are aged 40 to 59.

The minister was speaking to the media to give an update on the Healthier SG programme on the sidelines of the Healthier SG roadshow at Kampung Admiralty on Sunday.

The national initiative by the Ministry of Health was launched in July and aims to get family doctors to help individuals take charge of their health.

Those enrolled will, together with their family doctors, come up with a health plan that includes lifestyle changes and regular check-ups.

Those who sign up with Healthier SG can get free annual check-ups and nationally recommended vaccinations like flu shots.

Mr Ong said the enrolment numbers were “not too bad at all”, and added that this was an encouraging start.

He said that since July, about 500,000 SMSes have been sent out inviting seniors and those with chronic conditions to participate in the scheme.

He also said that enrolments from general practitioner (GP) clinics account for half of all who have enrolled.

“So GPs have been very active. When patients come to their clinics, they actually persuade them, explain to them and enroll them,” he said.

“Another 30 per cent (of the total enrolled) are self-enrolled – people who are probably more digitally savvy. And the remainder are done by our partners, our SG (Silver Generation) Ambassadors, reaching out to the seniors and getting them enrolled.”

The minister said about 1,200 GPs are eligible to be part of the Healthier SG initiative, and that so far about 950 have joined.

He said: “So this is about five in six GPs, which I think is not bad at all.”

The ministry will continue to work with the remaining ones to try to address the various reasons why they have not joined, as well as address IT and other issues, he said.