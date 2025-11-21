185 hit by gastroenteritis symptoms at 6 E-Bridge pre-schools; operations of food supplier suspended

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

One E-Bridge pre-school pupil was hospitalised and is in stable condition.

SINGAPORE – A total of 185 people, including 173 pupils, across six pre-schools of the same brand have developed gastroenteritis symptoms.

Operations of the schools’ food supplier have been suspended, and the authorities are investigating.

As at Nov 21, 173 pupils and 12 e mployees from E-Bridge pre-schools have reported gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming food supplied by Middleton International School, according to a joint media reply by the Communicable Diseases Agency, Early Childhood Development Agency and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) .

One pupil was hospitalised and is in stable condition. The rest had sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated, or recovered without treatment, said the agencies.

The six pre-schools are E-Bridge @ B ukit Panjan g, E-Bridge @ Canberra, E-Bridge @ Montreal, E-Bridge @ Woodlands Drive, E-Bridge @ 471B Yishun and E-Bridge @ 504 Yishun.

Gastroenteritis, which is a medical condition where the stomach and intestines are inflamed, is commonly known as stomach flu or food poisoning.

People can get infected through contact with other people, or through contaminated food or water.

In view of the incident, SFA has suspended the food business operations of Middleton International School located in Tampines with effect from Nov 21 until further notice.

The licensee is required to comply with measures during the suspension, including cleaning and sanitising of the premises, equipment and utensils.

The agencies added that all food handlers working on the premises are required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 licensed by SFA, and test negative for food-borne pathogens, before they can resume work as food handlers.

“The appointed food hygiene officer working at the premises must re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3 before he or she can resume work as a food hygiene officer,” the statement said.

The agencies added that alternative meal arrangements have been secured for the children, to ensure that there is no disruption in meal provision.

E-Bridge Pre-School has been hit by cases of gastroenteritis before, in September and October.

In S eptembe r, 17 children and two employees from its Circuit Road branch had symptoms of gastroenteritis.

From Sept 18 to Oct 1, 20 pupil s and four employees at E-Bridge Pre-School in Dawson Road reportedly developed such symptoms.

The E-Bridge Pre-School at Sengkang Square was also affected, with the agencies saying that 14 p upils and six employees reportedly developed symptoms from Sept 24 to Oct 1.

The pre-school chain, which currently operat es 31 outlets in Singapore, in its previous response to queries from The Straits Times noted that meals at its Dawson Road and Sengkang Square branches are prepared in separate kitchens.

ST has contacted E-Bridge Pre-School and Middleton International School for comment.