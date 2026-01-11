180-year-old Maqam Habib Noh mausoleum fully reopens to visitors after major renovation

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – The historic mausoleum of a revered Muslim saint in Singapore will fully reopen to visitors from Jan 12, following the completion of 1½ years of renovations.

Maqam Habib Noh, located next to Haji Muhammad Salleh Mosque in Palmer Road, now sports a new dome with Islamic calligraphy, freshly painted walls and reinforced structures.

The century-old staircase leading up to the shrine has also been strengthened, making it safer for visitors while keeping its original character.

The renovation included the restoration of the facade, installation of a waterproofing system, repairs to the front and back chambers, and upgrades to the side staircases.

The maqam (tomb) is one of Singapore’s key Islamic heritage sites. It is the resting place for Habib Noh Al-Habsyi, an Arab mystic and descendant of Prophet Muhammad who settled in Singapore after it became a British settlement.

Known for his spirituality and compassion, Habib Noh died in 1866 and was buried on Mount Palmer, where he used to go for deep reflection. A mausoleum was then built there in 1890 by philanthropist Syed Mohamed Syed Ahmad Alsagoff.

At the reopening ceremony on Jan 11, mosque chairman Khalid Mohamad said the $2 million renovation was funded by sponsors and donors. The last major overhaul of the site was between 1986 and 1987, and over the decades, wear and tear had taken a toll on the dome and staircase.

“The primary challenge laid in the construction of the dome,” said Mr Khalid, adding that expertise from overseas was brought in.

“As the caretakers of this sacred site, we are committed to ensuring that every aspect was completed meticulously and safely for the comfort of all visitors.”

The interior of Maqam Habib Noh on Jan 11 after the completion of its renovation works. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

This included careful restoration of the flight of 49 steps that leads to the shrine, he added. Designed in 1894 and built between 1895 and 1896, the staircase has never been moved or altered, said Mr Khalid.

“The original landing remains intact, only cleaned and structurally checked, ensuring that visitors today continue to walk the same steps that have served generations for more than 125 years,” he said.

In addition to physical works, visitors can also look forward to a book on the history of Habib Noh and Habib Abdul Rahman – both significant religious figures – the mausoleum, the mosque and the surrounding area, added Mr Khalid.

Speaking at the ceremony, Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim said the completion of the rejuvenation works is also a celebration of the community’s unity and dedication, and he thanked the donors and sponsors who made it possible.

“Your generosity shows the importance of preserving our Islamic heritage,” Associate Professor Faishal said. “With your contributions, Maqam Habib Noh will continue to inspire faith for many more generations to come.”

Prof Faishal added, in Malay, that the Muslim community can continue to showcase its inclusiveness and good values through its lived experiences.

Worshippers at the mosque told The Straits Times they are excited about the reopening of the mausoleum. The site had been progressively reopened to congregants from Nov 19, 2024.

Madam Noorimah Akber, 53, said the rejuvenation works, coupled with the opening of the nearby Shenton Way MRT station in November 2022, have made the heritage site more welcoming and accessible to visitors.

Maqam Habib Noh draws thousands of visitors every year during the saint’s “haul”, or death anniversary. The mausoleum sees about 150 visitors every day.

“I look forward to more of the younger generation coming here,” said Madam Noorimah. “We also look forward to having more activites for them.”

Volunteer Jumaat Hassan said he hopes to be able to welcome more visitors and tourists from other countries.

“Previously, we only got to see pictures of the inside during renovation. But when I finally got to see it in real life, it was beautiful,” said the 54-year-old.