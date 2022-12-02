18 years’ jail, 16 strokes for man who was 15 when he began sexually abusing younger sister

SINGAPORE - He was 15 when he started sexually assaulting his biological younger sister, then nine, and the abuse went unnoticed for over 3½ years.

He committed the offences when no one else was at home and forced himself on her when she tried to stop him.

The perpetrator, now 20, was on Friday sentenced to 18 years’ jail and 16 strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual penetration of a minor below 16 years of age.

Another three counts of rape, two counts of sexual penetration of a minor and a charge of possessing obscene films were taken into consideration for his sentencing.

The man cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the identity of his sister.

The court heard that the victim and her brother lived with their parents in a three-room flat with two bedrooms. They slept with their parents in one bedroom and the other was rented out to tenants.

The siblings used to share a close relationship but it turned sour when the abuse started.

He first sexually assaulted her on March 21, 2017, when their parents and the tenants were at work.

The victim was lying on her bed when her brother walked into the bedroom wearing only his underwear and assaulted her.

The girl felt severe pain and tried to push her brother away but could not do so as he was stronger.

After the incident, he told the victim not to tell anyone about what had happened.

He struck again between Jan 1 and March 21, 2018. When his sister cried from the pain of the assault, he told her to relax.

It was only after she pushed him a second time on the chest that he stopped.